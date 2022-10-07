It’s more of the same for us as we begin our weekend: unsettled weather bringing us showers and cool temperatures. The heaviest rain will fall both south and east of the Albuquerque metro where upwards of 2″ of rain could fall. Otherwise drier air with partly to mostly sunny skies will be more common farther north near Colorado. This afternoon lighter showers are falling near Roswell into eastern NM and also over southwest NM near Silver City and T or C. These showers will slowly move north into the central part of the state, potentially jeopardizing this evening’s Balloon Glow once again. Temperatures will be quite chilly for October standards. We’ll be 5-10° below average with highs in the middle 60s for Albuquerque/Rio Rancho. middle 50s for Las Vegas, lower 60s for Santa Fe and near 70° for Roswell.

Overnight tonight, heavy rain will setup across southeast NM. This pocket of rain will try and push into the RGV later Saturday morning. It’ll be a soggy and damp day pretty much statewide with temps again 5-10° or so below average. You’ll need those warmer clothes if you’re heading out to the fiesta. Finally, we’ll start to break up this pattern beginning Sunday for northern NM. The drier air will continue sliding south into our state early next week, ending rain chances for a few days.