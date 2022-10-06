NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A large, slow moving low pressure system continues to dominate the weather across the Desert Southwest, bringing much more active conditions than normal through this first week in October. Daily showers and storms are expected through the weekend.

A bit of drier air is working across the northern part of the state, decreasing rain chances across southern Colorado and the Four Corners. In the metro, today is expected to be less active than yesterday, but an isolated afternoon shower or two cannot be ruled out. The strongest storms and rainfall will be across the southern part of the state, mainly south of I-40.

Daily rounds of hit or miss showers and storms are expected into the weekend ahead as that low pressure system lingers over the southwest. Unfortunately, this does mean there is a lot of uncertainty for the last weekend of the 50th Annual Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta, so make sure to remain weather aware and up to date if you plan on heading out.