Scattered showers and thunderstorms expected across New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Southeast New Mexico is waking up to scattered showers and thunderstorms moving from north to south. These will bring heavy downpours, thunder and lightning. They will continue through the morning commute, so be sure to grab a rain jacket and umbrella.

Friday afternoon will be stormy, with storms popping up in the mountains and moving southwest. Widespread, heavy rainfall will be possible in the mountains, Rio Grande Valley and Four Corners. A Flash Flood Watch will be in effect today and tonight. Never drive through flooded roads, stay out of arroyos, and do not hike near burn scars.

More storms will be possible through the weekend. Most storms will pop up in the afternoon and evenings moving north, up the state. Southwest New Mexico will see the heaviest rain, while storms will be more isolated in the low elevations.