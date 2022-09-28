NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is dry, quiet and cool across the state. Today will be a warmer than normal day, but no big changes from yesterday. We will see scattered showers and storms in the northern mountains, and isolated storms in the Sandia/Manzano Mountains and west mountains.

These storms will move into the adjacent, lower terrain, mostly weakening and dissipating as they do. The Metro may see showers and storms again, east of I-25. Northern mountain storms may move towards the I-25 corridor in the northeast highlands.