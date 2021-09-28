Scattered showers and storms continue Tuesday

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Scattered showers and storms return again Tuesday as a storm system exits New Mexico. A second storm system will bring widespread rainfall and mountain snow to the state later this week.

An upper-level storm system is moving out of northern New Mexico today and into Colorado, but it is still bringing scattered showers and thunderstorms to western and northern New Mexico. Rain is switching over to snow even above 10,000′ across parts of the northern mountains. This upper-level storm system will continue to push north Wednesday and bring in drier air. Rain chances will trend downward for Wednesday.

Our next storm system begins to move into the state on Thursday as an upper-level low becomes cut off over Arizona, bringing in upper-level moisture. Meanwhile, Wednesday night into Thursday, a backdoor cold front will push south and west across New Mexico, bringing in additional low-level moisture. These two features will bring widespread rain chances to the state Thursday and Friday, some of which will be heavy at times. A few inches of accumulating snowfall will even be possible across the peaks of the northern mountains. This storm system will bring much cooler temperatures late this week too.

Drier air will move in right in time for the weekend, clearing the rain chances out for the first weekend of Balloon Fiesta.