NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Showers and thunderstorms are developing in the mountains this afternoon. Storms will move northeast to the valley and plains by late-afternoon and evening, but far eastern NM will be the driest part of the state. Storms will bring strong wind gusts and heavy downpours, with a chance for flash flooding in the mountains. A flood advisory is in effect for the southern Sacramento Mountains until 3 PM, as there is an ongoing threat for arroyo and stream flooding. There is also a flood watch in effect in the northern Sacramento Mountains this afternoon and evening.
It will be the coolest day of the week ahead, before temperatures climb again, making it back into the 100s by Saturday. Rain chances will start dwindling down on Thursday, as drier air arrives in northwest NM. Friday through early next week will be almost completely dry.