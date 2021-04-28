Scattered showers and storms across New Mexico Wednesday

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A storm system is delivering rain, storms, and mountain snow to New Mexico.

Scattered showers and storms have developed across the state this morning, and continue to increase into the afternoon. Snow will be possible across the mountain peaks. Showers and storms will continue into the evening, as the core of the storm system moves across southern New Mexico.

By Thursday morning, a majority of the precipitation will be focused in southern New Mexico. A cold front will provide upslope flow across the Sacramento Mountains providing more rain and snow for this area through Thursday afternoon.

Drier and much warmer weather moves in through the weekend.