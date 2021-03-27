Scattered showers across SE New Mexico this afternoon

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Scattered showers have broken out across parts of southeastern New Mexico this Saturday afternoon. It’s remained breezy as well with gusts over 30 mph. Expect conditions to clear out later Saturday night as weak low pressure moves out of the state.

Sunday, we’ll begin our significant warming trend as high pressure builds back in bringing us warm and dry conditions through Tuesday. We’ll warm back above average for the first time in five days, as highs crack the 70-degree mark with very windy conditions.

The next storm system will be dry. It’ll cross later Tuesday afternoon and evening. But we can expect a good 20 to 30-degree temperature plunge as well as some wind gusts ranging 40-50+ mph.