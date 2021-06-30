Scattered rainstorms in east, central NM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Like many places, the City of Albuquerque is having trouble finding workers. The city says it always has around 500 open positions simply because it's such a large operation. However, coming out of the pandemic and with retirements, it said it has even more openings and is hiring in almost every department.

"In some of those areas, they're critical. So, not having people in those positions requires us to have some overtime opportunities for those who are there. But also could impact to some degree how quickly we're able to get some services up and running," Lawrence Rael, Chief Operations Officer for the City of Albuquerque, said at a press conference on Tuesday.