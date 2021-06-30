Scattered rainstorms in east, central NM

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – As high pressure closes in on the state some drier air will punch in for Thursday. The result will be scattered showers versus statewide rain. A cold front moves in on Friday with more moisture and widespread storms returning for the weekend.

