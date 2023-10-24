NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Stormier weather is expected this afternoon through tonight, as a Fall storm moves toward the state. Severe thunderstorms already developed in southern New Mexico as of midday, with radar indicated 60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. A few more severe storms will be possible in southern NM, with damaging wind and hail, during the afternoon through tonight. Isolated showers and storms will be possible in central and northern NM this evening, while areas south of I-40 will see widespread rain and thunderstorms. Temperatures will stay cooler today, thanks to the clouds and moisture.

Showers will continue into Wednesday morning, and rain will wrap around the low pressure system as it crosses eastern NM. This will bring isolated showers and storms to western, central, northern and eastern NM throughout the day. Skies will dry out by nighttime. A cold front will move through the state, dropping temperatures even more for Wednesday.