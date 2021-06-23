Scattered rain storms expected heading into Thursday

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – More moisture will slide up into the state over the next 24 hours leading to scattered afternoon storms on Thursday.

Drier air moves in on Friday with sunny skies and warm temperatures. By the weekend, a strong cold front will wash over the state with cooler temperatures and showers.

