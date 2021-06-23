Scattered rain storms expected heading into Thursday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque and the Albuquerque Police Department are planning to expand the Nob Hill-University Public Safety ECHO program to Nob Hill and the areas around the University of New Mexico. The program, which builds on the city’s first ECHO program, the Downtown Public Safety ECHO launched in 2019, is designed to bring law enforcement officials together with local partners, first responders and community members to discuss what is most needed in those communities.

"Project ECHO really helps us really realize that there a lot of other options for us deal with some of these issues and to deal with the root causes of these problems and to ensure that we are getting the proper resources and people to the right places; So that we have long-term solutions that aren't always incarceration-based," said APD Chief Harold Medina.