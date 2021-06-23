Scattered rain storms expected heading into Thursday

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – More moisture will slide up into the state over the next 24 hours leading to scattered afternoon storms on Thursday.
Story continues below
- Air Quality: Today’s Pollen & Air Quality
- Wildfires: Man arrested in connection to Los Lunas bosque fire
- Investigations: Driver charged in priest’s death told deputies he was driving “under speed limit”
- Traffic & Roads: Bikers say project could be reason for recent crashes on popular road
Drier air moves in on Friday with sunny skies and warm temperatures. By the weekend, a strong cold front will wash over the state with cooler temperatures and showers.