Scattered rain, snow showers move through southern New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Scattered rain and snow showers are moving through southern New Mexico this morning. Temperatures are above freezing for the low elevations of the Rio Grande Valley, so precipitation is falling as rain, but you’ll find snow in the higher terrain. Freezing fog is limiting visibility and potentially creating icy spots around Farmington and Alamosa. The fog will dissipate by mid-morning, but rain is expected to stay scattered in southern New Mexico all day. Areas north of I-40 will stay mostly dry and even sunny. There is a slight chance for a shower today in Albuquerque. Wind will stay breezy in the east mountains and plains, gusting to around 35 mph this afternoon.

