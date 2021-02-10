Scattered rain, snow possible for later this week

Weather Video Forecast

Mark's Wednesday Evening Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The thick cloud cover that has been in place across the state today will break up overnight leading to mostly sunny skies on Thursday with highs in the 60’s. Cold air will stay locked in over far eastern New Mexico. A weaker storm will move through the state Friday spreading scattered rain and snow. Over the weekend much colder air will invade along with a stronger storm. Widespread snow will be possible.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES