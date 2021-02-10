Scattered rain, snow possible for later this week

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The thick cloud cover that has been in place across the state today will break up overnight leading to mostly sunny skies on Thursday with highs in the 60’s. Cold air will stay locked in over far eastern New Mexico. A weaker storm will move through the state Friday spreading scattered rain and snow. Over the weekend much colder air will invade along with a stronger storm. Widespread snow will be possible.
Mark's Wednesday Evening Forecast