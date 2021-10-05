Scattered rain showers for western New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A storm system will pass through the Four-Corners early Wednesday. Scattered showers will mainly affect western New Mexico through Wednesday morning. In Albuquerque, a spot shower is possible around daybreak. High pressure will build back in on Thursday leading to partly sunny skies and warm temperatures.
Forecast Continues Below
- Balloon Fiesta: New special shapes to keep an eye out at this year’s Balloon Fiesta
- KRQE En Español: Lunes 4 de Octubre 2021
- Crime: Inmate escapes from Chaves County Detention Center
- Business: Tesuque Casino shuts down due to cyber attack
ReportIt@krqe.com
Terms: By sending photos/video by email to ReportIt@krqe.com, I give KRQE News 13 / Nexstar full ownership of the information, images, videos and any other files submitted in this web form. I also certify that I am over 13 years of age.