Scattered rain showers for western New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Researchers at the University of New Mexico have been granted federal funding to create a vaccine against heroin and fentanyl. The vaccine attaches heroin and fentanyl molecules to a virus that has been rendered harmless.

Once someone is vaccinated, their body creates antibodies and stops the molecules from reaching the brain and triggering a high. Researchers say the vaccine could be more effective than current treatments for addiction. "There's a lot of problems with methadone clinics, people not having really good access, especially places in New Mexico," said Dr. Kathryn Frietze, UNM associate professor.