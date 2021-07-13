Scattered rain showers for parts of New Mexico

Weather Video Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A weather disturbance will pass through the state over the next 48 hours leading to an uptick in storms for northern and central New Mexico.

Forecast Continues Below

The best shot for rain will be from the northeast to the southwest across the state. By the weekend, high pressure will move closer but enough moisture remains to fuel daily rounds of rain.

ReportIt@krqe.com

Terms: By sending photos/video by email to ReportIt@krqe.com, I give KRQE News 13 / Nexstar full ownership of the information, images, videos and any other files submitted in this web form. I also certify that I am over 13 years of age.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Statewide Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES