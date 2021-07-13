Scattered rain showers for parts of New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A weather disturbance will pass through the state over the next 48 hours leading to an uptick in storms for northern and central New Mexico.
Forecast Continues Below
- Weather: Widespread flooding and damage caused by southeast NM storms
- Sports: Some Lobo basketball season ticket holders asked to pay an additional fee
- Crime: Albuquerque man pulled over with no pants on
- Space: After Branson flight, Virgin Galactic slumps on stock sale
The best shot for rain will be from the northeast to the southwest across the state. By the weekend, high pressure will move closer but enough moisture remains to fuel daily rounds of rain.
ReportIt@krqe.com
Terms: By sending photos/video by email to ReportIt@krqe.com, I give KRQE News 13 / Nexstar full ownership of the information, images, videos and any other files submitted in this web form. I also certify that I am over 13 years of age.