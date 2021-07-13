Scattered rain showers for parts of New Mexico

PARK CITY, Utah (KTVX) - Divers from all over the world can now test their skills on the first high diving platform structure in North America at the Utah Olympic Park in Park City. The structure has nine platforms ranging from 3 to 27 meters, allowing divers to fall from the sky at speeds of up to 55 miles per hour. So what's it like diving off of a 27-meter platform? It's scary, even for professional divers like Great Britain's Owen Weymouth.

"People think that we're daredevils and have no fear," says Weymouth, a two-time national champion high diver. "That's not the case. Every time, it's incredibly scary. You have to get in this sort of zone where you're not too scared, but you use that little bit of fear to get you down safely."