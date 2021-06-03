Scattered rain showers across the state

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Moisture will stay locked in over the state for the next few days. The heat of the day along with a few weather disturbances will expand shower coverage each afternoon.
Story continues below
- Trending: Allsup’s chimichangas ranked one of the best gas station foods in US
- Unemployment: Governor responds to unemployment overpayments
- Crime: Man charged with throwing punch at Bernalillo County sheriff
- Weather: Significant flooding reported in parts of New Mexico
By the weekend, drier air will slowly seep in and reduce the number of storms by Sunday. Next week looks hotter and mainly dry.