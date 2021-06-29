Scattered rain showers across some parts of the state

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A historic house in Albuquerque that stood in the way of development is no more. Within just a few hours, demolition crews erased nearly any trace of what used to be an old railroad boarding house at 6th and Coal. The house has been on the site for more than 50 years but no one has lived there for the last 20 or so and has remained boarded up.

Bernalillo County plans to use the lot it sits on to build a mental health and veterans facility that includes apartments, therapy and behavioral health services. The City Landmark Commission initially denied developers' request to tear the house down because of its historical significance but research showed the cost to restore the home or move it would be quite cumbersome.