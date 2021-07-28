Scattered rain for parts of western New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Moisture will continue to favor western New Mexico for scattered showers and storms over the next few days with isolated storms possible in the metro area. By the weekend, another big weather change rolls in.
A back door cold front will usher in deep moisture for eastern and central areas of the state. This will lead to a big-time uptick in storm formation Sunday into next week.
