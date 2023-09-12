Scattered showers and thunderstorms are moving west to east across New Mexico, bringing heavy rain to the Metro for the morning commute. Heavy downpours are pushing over the Rio Grande Valley during the commute, and will push to the east plains by mid-late morning. The Rio Grande Valley will be drier during the late morning and midday.

Heavier storms will redevelop this afternoon in the west high terrain, moving east through the evening. This will bring more rain to the Metro, along with the northern mountains and southern NM. Temperatures will stay much cooler today, thanks to a cold front, clouds and rain. We will see highs in the 60s and 70s for most of New Mexico. Wear warmer layers, and bring rain gear out with you today!