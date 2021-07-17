Scattered rain continues this evening for parts of New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – We’re seeing better coverage of our afternoon storms this Saturday. We’ll continue to see decent storm development through the night even. This shows that the deep layer of moisture is locked in place all across the state.

So, the metro area will see scattered showers even after 10 PM. The heaviest of the rain moves into eastern New Mexico through the evening. This could set up some potentially heavier rainfall near Santa Rosa.

For Sunday, it will still be quite warm and moderately humid. This means more scattered to widespread afternoon storms. This time, the focus on these storms will move into western NM. Thankfully no severe weather is in the forecast. But a weak trough will try to move into the state by mid-next week. This will lower our temperatures slightly and keep the rain chances alive each day through the next week especially west.