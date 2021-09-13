Scattered rain across northeast New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A cold front will move into northeastern New Mexico on Tuesday increasing the chance of showers and storms east of the central mountain chain. The front will continue to plow south on Wednesday cooling temperatures east and leading to a spot shower shot over the mountains and southeast.
