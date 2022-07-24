We’re seeing stronger monsoon moisture this evening push across western New Mexico, giving the higher spots scattered showers and storms. For the metro expect much lighter isolated showers later this evening similar to last night. These showers will last into early Monday morning, again favoring western New Mexico. We still have flood advisories in effect for parts of the Jemez and San Juan mountains through the evening. Flash flooding will become a greater threat each day with this soggy forecast; so stay away from lower spots and rivers/arroyos. The next few days will feature more of the same with widespread mountain storms and more scattered valley showers across central NM including the RGV. The ABQ/Rio Rancho metro area will have much higher rain chances late week into next weekend with a backdoor cold front in the cards.

Because of the much higher moisture, our temperatures will slowly cool off as well. Our highs will even fall a couple degrees below average to close July. Southeast NM will hold the highest temps through the next week, but even Roswell’s streak of triple digits will likely end midweek. In the northern mountains, we’ll catch some cooler air from afternoon storms. So our heat wave is officially over thanks to the monsoon.