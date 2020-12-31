Scattered light showers possible in Western New Mexico on New Year’s Eve

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is very cold, with negatives, single digits, teens, and low 20s across the area. Be sure to bundle up if you are heading out early. Temperatures today will be back into the 30s, 40s, and 50s, making it a pretty typical late-December day. However, with two systems sandwiching New Mexico and Colorado, we will see more clouds on the east and west sides of the state, and some rain/mix/snow showers in far western New Mexico. Scattered light showers will be possible this afternoon, turning to snow tonight, especially in the west mountains. Less than half an inch of snow accumulation is expected. The rest of the state will be dry. The Rio Grande Valley will see plenty of sunshine throughout today, but clouds will move in tonight.

New Year’s Day will be partly cloudy, with near-normal temperatures. Light snow will be possible in western New Mexico in the early morning, and some flurries in eastern New Mexico during the afternoon. Otherwise, the rest of the state will be dry.

(courtesy National Weather Service)

(courtesy National Weather Service)

