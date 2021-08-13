Scattered heavy rain south, lighter showers north

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The rain continues for parts of New Mexico this afternoon. It’s been rather light but very consistent all day for parts of Lincoln, Chaves, and Otero Counties.

This rain is moving north into Tucumcari and Santa Rosa now. Roswell and Tucumcari already received more than 0.50″ of rain while Socorro received more than 0.30″. It’ll continue giving some good downpours not only Friday but Saturday as well. A weak area of low pressure will move out by Sunday, taking the heavier rain with it. Through Sunday parts of southern NM will wind up with 1-3″ of rainfall.

Our temperatures will trend cooler to begin the weekend but end closer to average by Sunday. This means Friday will be around 10 degrees below average for most of NM. But for next week, we’ll have plenty of moisture left over to support more rain. We can expect a more typical monsoon pattern then, isolated late-day showers and weaker thunderstorms.