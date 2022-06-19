NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Our state continues seeing heavier rainfall for the third consecutive day from the sudden onset of the monsoon. This time, parts of eastern NM are seeing scattered storms this evening too. Several lines of storms broke out across western and eastern New Mexico extending northward into Colorado. So these are some widespread storms, to say the least. The storms eventually turn into softer rain showers after sunset tonight with patchy showers and sprinkles through midnight. We have flash flood warnings and watches in effect this evening. Our flooding concerns remain highest over the Sandoval and Santa Fe counties then again in Cibola County near Grants.

Come Monday, our rain shifts mostly south of I-40 as the monsoon moisture continues rolling. Temperatures trend cooler the next few days with high temps nearly 15° below average across central NM. Midweek, even stronger upper-level moisture spills into the state as a weak storm off California’s coast pulls Pacific moisture. Plan on widespread rain coverage both Tuesday and Wednesday before finally getting some drier air later this week. Temperatures trend closer to average by next Saturday with highs near 90° for the Albuquerque metro. Keep those umbrellas handy over the next few days with several areas in line for a couple more inches of additional rainfall.