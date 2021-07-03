Scattered afternoon storms continue this evening

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It’s that time of the day where we’re seeing pretty storm-good coverage all across New Mexico. These storms will continues trekking southward throughout the evening producing some locally heavy rainfall. There’s one particularly strong storm across northern Guadelupe County. This is producing small hail and wind gusts 40-50 mph. It’s moving towards Santa Rosa. These storms will shut down after dark as they lose their daytime heating. But the very humid weather pattern continues into our 4th of July holiday. This means we can once again expect widespread showers and storms beginning in the northern mountains and pushing their way south through the evening for Sunday. So you may need an umbrella or indoor plans this weekend.

Our temperatures will continue to rise from Sunday through Tuesday as ABQ will top the lower 90s each day. Other areas across southern New Mexico will be in the low to mid-90s until a front moves through late-day Tuesday. This will help slightly lower our rain chances as well as our temperatures for Wednesday and Thursday.