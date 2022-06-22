Monsoon moisture will get nudged farther west to end the week, bringing better chances for storms west of I-25 and drier air to the east. Warmer weather will also arrive to finish the week.

The threat of heavy rainfall and flooding will continue through midnight across the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon, Cerro Pelado, Bear Trap, Black, Nogal Canyon, and McBride fire burn scars where Flood Watches remain in effect. Showers and storms will taper off after midnight across the state with a drier start to Thursday morning.

High pressure will nudge drier air into eastern New Mexico Thursday and Friday, pushing the plume of monsoon moisture farther west. This will keep the rain in areas mainly along and west of I-25 in the afternoon and evening. Heavy rain will still be possible with these storms along with localized flooding.

A backdoor cold front will push into northeastern New Mexico Saturday. Storm chances will increase in northeastern New Mexico with this front. It will cool temperatures off as it pushes west into Sunday. That’s when it will work to bring in better chances for rain across the central part of the state too into Monday.

Monsoon moisture will continue to push into New Mexico for at least the next several days. Daily afternoon shower and thunderstorm chances will stick around for some into at least the middle of next week.