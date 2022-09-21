NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Scattered showers are moving northeast through the Metro, central and northern New Mexico, with more widespread rain in western NM. The spotty showers will end during the morning commute, and the rain across the west will continue to move north. It will be a rainy day in western and northern NM, with rounds of scattered showers and thunderstorms through Thursday. A flood watch will be in effect for northwest New Mexico and southwest Colorado through Thursday night.

Multi-day rainfall accumulation of a quarter to over an inch will be possible in that area, with the highest amounts in southwest Colorado, near Durango. The Metro may see a shower or storm this evening, but most spots will stay dry. There will be a better chance for Metro rain on Thursday and Friday. Skies will dry out for all over the weekend.