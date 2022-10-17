After a very wet and cold weekend across New Mexico, drier weather will be returning for the rest of the week. Temperatures will be climbing through the end of the week as well.

A storm that brought widespread rain, cooler temperatures, and mountain snow to New Mexico is weakening as the upper level low still sits over the state tonight. Lingering showers will come to an end across central and northern New Mexico tonight. Cold temperatures will settle in statewide tonight, but a Freeze Warning is in effect for the I-25 corridor tonight from Las Vegas to Raton and the Estancia Valley.

A few spotty showers will linger into Tuesday afternoon across southeast New Mexico while the rest of the state will begin to dry out. Clouds will be clearing through the day and this will also allow for warmer temperatures. Temperatures will continue to climb into the end of the week as westerly winds return. Highs will climb back above average by Friday.

Another storm system may move into New Mexico again this weekend. Winds will pick up as the storm moves in this weekend. Scattered showers will also accompany this storm system, but don’t expect it to be the kind of washout we’ve seen with storms so far this month. This one looks to remain much drier, with another drop in temperatures starting Sunday.