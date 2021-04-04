Records fall across New Mexico, warmest Easter in 31 years

Skies are clearing all across the state this evening. Extreme northeast New Mexico is still seeing a few sprinkles to light rain showers. But for the most part, it was a very dry and record breaking Easter Sunday. Many cities across western and southern NM saw record highs fall. Meanwhile, it was the warmest Easter in Albuquerque in 31 years! The record heat isn’t done yet either as Monday will be even warmer.

The winds will begin to increase ahead of a developing Colorado low. We’ll be far enough south to avoid any significant impacts except the wind! High wind gusts exceeding 40-50 mph are likely into Tuesday as we cool off around 10 degrees. Fire impacts will remain very high for both Monday and Tuesday as relative humidity levels shrink to 5%!

Heading into next week, we stay slightly breezy, sunny, and milder.