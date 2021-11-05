Record warmth is back for the weekend

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Southeast New Mexico is waking up to more patchy fog, but it is most dense in Lea County, including the city of Hobbs. Use caution on the roads here. Chaves, Eddy, and Roosevelt counties are clearer. Everyone is waking up to chilly temperatures in the 20s, 30s, and low 40s.

Temperatures will rebound this afternoon, with a warmer day expected, and highs will climb into the 60s and 70s across the state. This is the beginning of a warming trend that will continue through the weekend. High temperatures will be much warmer than normal, and even tying and breaking daily record-high temperatures on Saturday and Sunday. This is all thanks to high-pressure overhead, which will also keep skies mostly sunny all weekend. Winds will stay mostly light, except for the east slopes of the mountains, where winds will pick up to around 30 mph this afternoon.