Hotter temperatures move in Thursday afternoon with near-record highs. A storm system approaching New Mexico this weekend will bring rain chances, along with windier and cooler weather.

Drier air has moved back in across New Mexico Wednesday, bringing the sunny skies and warmer temperatures. Temperatures are going to climb even higher Thursday, despite some high to mid-level clouds that will move in. Many areas across the state will only be within a few degrees of record high temperatures tomorrow, with records likely being broken across the southern part of the state.

Changes are on the way beginning Friday as the winds start to pick up and rain chances move into southeast New Mexico. This is part of an approaching storm system from our west that will draw up better moisture into the state this weekend. That will cause scattered showers and thunderstorms this weekend for areas east of the Continental Divide. Saturday and Sunday will get breezy to windy at times along and west of the Rio Grande Valley. Meanwhile, temperatures will also start cooling off.

There is a little more uncertainty with the path of a low pressure system early next week. Bottom line, it looks like we will hang onto rain and thunderstorm chances. Temperatures will also be much cooler, especially by next Wednesday.