Abnormally warm weather will continue into the weekend. A storm system will bring widespread rain chances and cooler temperatures next week.

Despite a cold front that moved through the state on Wednesday, temperatures today are still warmer than average for the middle of October. There is not a single cloud in the sky anywhere in New Mexico Thursday too. High pressure will build over New Mexico Friday, bringing even warmer temperatures with more near-record and record highs. The warmth will continue into Saturday, but temperatures will be a couple degrees lower as the high pressure breaks down and high clouds stream across the state. Warmer than average temperatures will continue into Sunday as well.

A storm system will begin approaching New Mexico Monday. There is a lot of uncertainty with this storm system though, mainly with the speed and amount of moisture it will draw up. What we know is a cold front will sweep across New Mexico from the west Monday into Tuesday. This will bring a sharp drop in temperatures statewide by Tuesday. In addition to the cooler air, the storm system will also bring widespread chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms Monday through Wednesday.