Record monsoon moisture will bring widespread showers and thunderstorms across the state this weekend. The heaviest rain will fall Friday night through Saturday, with flash flooding possible.

A broad area of heavy rain will develop across southwestern New Mexico late tonight and will spread north and east through the overnight. A Flood Watch is in effect for nearly the entire southern half of the state through the weekend. The Flood Watch will expand to Albuquerque and parts of eastern and northern New Mexico starting Saturday morning. Rain will move into the Albuquerque metro by early Saturday morning. By late Saturday morning, a broad area of light to moderate rainfall, with some embedded thunderstorms, will cover most of the state. This will bring a risk of flash flooding to areas, but especially burn scars. Thunderstorms will be capable of the heaviest of the rain on Saturday. Most of the rain Saturday will fall from the early morning to the late afternoon. By Saturday evening, the rain will be pushing eastward, bringing heavier rainfall to the eastern part of the state. High temperatures on Saturday will be well-below average for this time of year, with a record cold high temperature likely in Albuquerque.

Rain will slowly taper off through the evening on Saturday and move off to the east by Sunday morning. Another round of heavy rain will be possible in far eastern New Mexico Sunday, but the rest of the state will see drier weather. Scattered storms will still develop Sunday afternoon, but it will be more hit or miss compared to Saturday.

Warmer weather will return next week with daily isolated chances for rain and thunderstorms across parts of New Mexico.