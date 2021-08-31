Record monsoon moisture arrives Wednesday

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A record amount of monsoon moisture moves into New Mexico Wednesday bringing the potential for heavy rainfall. High pressure continues to build over northern New Mexico today, keeping storm chances isolated across mostly the high terrain. That area of high pressure will slide east through Wednesday, bringing a record amount of monsoon moisture in behind it by Wednesday evening. This will set the stage for widespread showers and thunderstorms across western and central New Mexico as the remnant moisture of what was Hurricane Nora moves into the state. A band of heavier rain is likely in the Albuquerque metro between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m.

The monsoon moisture will continue to push east into Thursday and Friday and linger around through the weekend. This will keep daily afternoon rain and storm chances around for much of the state into Labor Day.

