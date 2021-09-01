Record moisture brings rain and storms Wednesday

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Record atmospheric moisture brings good chances for measurable rain Wednesday, but cloud cover will limit the potential for heavy rainfall. Tropical moisture from the remnants of Hurricane Nora is moving into western and central New Mexico Wednesday.

Surface dew points and precipitable water values (used to measure the amount of moisture in the atmosphere) will break records by this evening. Cloud cover will limit the potential for thunderstorms capable of producing heavy rainfall, so the biggest threat of flooding will be in areas where storms train and over the steep terrain and recent burn scars. It is likely that a few thunderstorms will be possible in the Albuquerque metro area and Santa Fe around 5 pm.

The best moisture shifts south and east on Thursday. This will likely result in thunderstorms developing across the southern and southeastern parts of the state where daytime heating will lead to better instability over today. Thunderstorms capable of producing heavy rainfall are possible along the east slopes of the Sacramento Mountains into the Pecos River Valley.

Upper-level moisture shifts back north and west Friday, bringing better chances for afternoon storms into western and central New Mexico once again. Drier air will begin to move into northwestern New Mexico this weekend as high pressure builds over the western United States. Expect a downtick in storm chances into the Labor Day holiday.