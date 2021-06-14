Record hot temperatures Monday along with visible haze

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is hazy and mild. Isolated showers and thunderstorms are moving south/southwest through southeastern New Mexico. The rain and storms will impact Chaves, Eddy, Lea, and Roosevelt counties through the morning commute. These will dissipate as they move towards the southern state line. More isolated showers and storms will be possible in the northern, central, and southern mountains during the late afternoon, through the evening. These will push southwest. Severe weather is unlikely.

Temperatures will be extremely hot today, and heat advisories will be in effect for the afternoon and evening in central and western New Mexico. Record hot temperatures are expected thanks to strong high pressure overhead. Avoid strenuous activities during the afternoon and early evening.

More haze will be visible today, but with shifting upper level winds, the haze will lighten up a bit from the weekend and last week.