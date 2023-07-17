NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Monday morning is cool in the northwest, with temperatures in the 50s. The rest of the state is mild in the 60s and 70s. Skies are clear, and there are no issues for the morning commute. Monday is going to be hotter than the weekend. Temperatures will climb today and Tuesday, with near-record and record hot temperatures across the state through Wednesday. Heat advisories and excessive heat warnings will be in effect through mid-week. We will finally feel some minor relief this weekend, as temperatures drop below triple digits, but stay warmer than normal.

Rain will be sparse the next few days, with a better chance for monsoon storms by late week. Isolated storms will develop in the mountains this afternoon, moving south/southeast off of the high terrain during the late afternoon and evening. The Metro will stay dry Monday, but there will be a chance for sprinkles Tuesday evening.