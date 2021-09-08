Record hot and hazy Wednesday

[1] Albuquerque City Council asking judges, lawmakers to crack down on violent criminals - Albuquerque City Council President Cynthia Borrego says she's working with APD to craft a proposal asking prosecutors to seek longer sentences for those who use guns to commit crimes, and for judges to impose them. Borrego says they also want to see a 24/7 GPS monitoring system put in place for suspects awaiting trial and convicts on probation. If passed, the city would send the measure to every state lawmaker in Albuquerque along with the leaders of the House and Senate.

[2] Albuquerque billboard sparks controversy - A billboard right off I-25 in Albuquerque has people talking. APD officer Ryan Holets appears in uniform in an anti-abortion message billboard paid for by the organization's Right to Life Committee of New Mexico. Its executive director says they chose officer Holets for a reason. Holets gained national attention in 2017 when he met a pregnant woman addicted to heroin and ended up adopting her baby. An APD spokesperson says Holtets said the group asked him if they could use those photos, but he said it would violate police policy. The executive director of the organization says she didn't need Holets' permission because the photos are already on the internet.