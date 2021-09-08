Record hot and hazy Wednesday

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Wednesday morning is cool across the north, so wear the layers. Temperatures will heat back into the 80s and 90s with a cool down for eastern New Mexico behind the backdoor cold front that moved in Tuesday.
Meanwhile, record hot daily high temperatures are expected for the Four Corners area. Skies will be hazy with wildfire smoke from the northern California fires, and air quality will be moderate. A couple of spot showers will pop up in the high terrain of southern New Mexico, but the rest of the state will stay dry.