Record high temperatures Thursday with more haze

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Thursday morning is hazy and mild. Air quality is moderate but could be unhealthy for sensitive groups at times throughout the day, as more smoke moves into the state.
The haze will be the thickest in eastern New Mexico. Temperatures will tie and break record daily high temperatures Thursday afternoon, thanks to high-pressure overhead.
The state will stay very hot through the weekend, with more record high temperatures for many through Saturday. Dry skies are expected today, with only a pop-up shower possible in the far western mountains.