Record high temperatures were set across New Mexico Tuesday. Temperatures will be slightly cooler but still very hot through the end of the week.

Multiple record high temperatures have been broken Tuesday across New Mexico with Las Vegas recording its first ever 100° day since records began in 1940. The scattered storms that developed today are ending tonight. With the heat from today, it will be a very warm start to Wednesday morning.

More very hot days are on the way through the end of the week, but it will be a degree or two cooler for much of the state. Daily afternoon storm chances will continue across western parts of New Mexico, but a front will begin pushing into the northeast part of the state Thursday. This could bring strong to severe storms to northeast New Mexico Thursday and Friday with rain chances as far south as Roswell Friday afternoon. This front will also bring in cooler temperatures for the weekend, but again it will remain very warm to hot for much of New Mexico.

Monsoon moisture continues to try and stream into the state next week, bringing more daily afternoon storm chances. High temperatures will also continue to stay well-above average for much of New Mexico next week.