Record high temperatures possible this week

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Record heat arrives this week as high pressure moves in and pushes out rain chances. A couple of isolated storms will be possible Tuesday afternoon across far southern New Mexico, but many will be dealing with dry and hotter weather.

A weak backdoor front is making its way across the eastern half of the state, but will not bring a big drop in temperatures. It will bring a brief canyon wind into the Rio Grande Valley Tuesday evening and a slight increase in moisture too.

Wednesday will see spotty rain chances across southern and western New Mexico, but very little if any rain is expected. A record strong area of high pressure will begin to move over the Four Corners, and eventually moving over northern New Mexico by the end of the week.

With this high-pressure overhead, dry air will be locked in place, bringing a prolonged break from the monsoon moisture. It will also bring record and near-record high temperatures into the weekend.