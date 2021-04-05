Record high temperatures likely Monday afternoon

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Record high and near record high temperatures are in store for most of New Mexico this afternoon.

Breezy, westerly winds accompany the record heat today, bringing an elevated and critical fire danger to parts of the state. Winds die down overnight, before picking up again on Tuesday as a Pacific cold front sweeps across the state. Temperatures will be slightly cooler Tuesday. Strong winds, combined with very dry conditions will create a critical fire danger across nearly all of New Mexico.

Breezy to windy conditions will continue through the rest of the this week as temperatures will stay well above normal for this time of year.