Record high temperatures continue across the state

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – High pressure will stay firm over the state through the weekend. Near-record, high temperatures will be the rule for northern sections of the state through Sunday. A dry westerly flow will be set up next week. Temperatures won’t be as warm but we should remain dry.
Forecast Continues Below
- Crime: Neighbors call woman ‘professional squatter’ after moving into half-million-dollar home
- Trending: Ivermectin causes sterilization in 85 percent of men, study finds
- Local Sports: Parents upset with how high school football players were disciplined; coaches respond
- Don’t Miss: Albuquerque billboard sparks controversy
ReportIt@krqe.com
Terms: By sending photos/video by email to ReportIt@krqe.com, I give KRQE News 13 / Nexstar full ownership of the information, images, videos and any other files submitted in this web form. I also certify that I am over 13 years of age.