NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – After a very rainy weekend, more shower and thunderstorm activity continues into this Monday. All of this precipitation has led to record high river levels for the Pecos and Gila Rivers, as some locations received over 6 inches of rainfall. Luckily, across the eastern half of the state (including the Pecos region) heavy storms are not expected, as constant thick cloud coverage has not allowed those storms to form. Still, a flood warning remains in effect for those two rivers.

Not only is river flooding a concern, but burn scar flooding as well over any recent burn scars. There is a flood watch in effect for the Sangre de Cristo, Jemez, Gila, and Sacramento mountains until this evening. The heaviest rain is expected along and to the west of the Central Mountain Chain. Widespread thunderstorm action is expected across the northern mountains and Gila. The Albuquerque metro has a good chance of seeing an isolated storm or two later tonight.

Daily rounds of showers and storms are expected to continue over the next week or so as widespread monsoon moisture remains in place. Be aware of flash flooding concerns each day this week and always remember: turn around, don’t drown.