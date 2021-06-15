Record-high heat continues Tuesday

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is mild, dry, and hazy. Air quality is moderate, so the morning will be a good time to get some outdoor activity or take the dog out before we heat up. Temperatures will be back in the 90s and 100s for most of the state, with record-breaking and tying temperatures. Heat advisories for the middle Rio Grande Valley and Four Corners area will be in effect from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. due to the dangerous heat we are expecting. Avoid going out for strenuous activities during the afternoon or evening, and be sure to stay hydrated.

Showers, thunderstorms and dry storms will develop in the northern, central and west mountains during the afternoon. These will push south/southwest during the evening. The Metro, east mountains, and central highlands will likely see the storms that come off of the northern mountains after around 4-5 p.m. Strong winds and heavy downpours will be possible.