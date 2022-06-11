NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It’s going to be a scorcher today as temps soar well into the 100s. Heat advisories and excessive heat warnings are in effect for much of New Mexico. The worst of the heat will be across eastern NM where air temps will approach 110°. Roswell will break its old previous record of 106° set last year under mostly sunny skies for central and eastern New Mexico. Across the west is where we’ll see scattered afternoon storms develop. Because the air is so dry, much of the rain will evaporate before reaching the ground. The exception to this will be over the higher spots in the Gila and along the Continental Divide. Our strong ridge of high pressure responsible for the record heat slowly departs to the east later in the weekend allowing weather conditions to turn much windier, especially north. We’ll see some of the moisture push into south-central NM Sunday with scattered PM storms into the Sacramento Mountains.

Wind gusts will range 35-50 mph for the northern half of the state Monday and Tuesday as another powerful storm barrels through the Northwest. We’ll remain dry as humidity levels dip into the single digits once again. This sets the scene for higher fire danger once again. The record heat leaves the state early this week, but we’ll still be into the middle 90s for Albuquerque/Rio Rancho. Our next chance of rain comes late next week into the following weekend as we begin seeing signs of early monsoon moisture. Eastern Arizona/western NM has the best chance of seeing above-average rainfall.