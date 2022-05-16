NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It will be a breezy afternoon across the state, with the winds shifting direction and coming in from the south/southwest at 15-25 mph and gusts at 30-35 mph. Red flag warnings will be in effect in the northeast highlands and southeast plains. Storms in eastern New Mexico may send strong outflow winds of up to 60 mph into the high fire risk areas, increasing the danger. Tuesday will be calmer, and winds will strengthen again on Wednesday through Friday.

We have good moisture across eastern NM this morning, and this will provide a favorable atmosphere for thunderstorms later today. These will develop along a dry line in eastern NM, with a chance for dry storms and a better chance for wet storms and even severe weather in far eastern NM. Storms will pop up in the mid-afternoon, pushing eastward through around 7-8 PM. Strong wind gusts up to 60 mph and hail will be the severe threats. Storms will have the best chance for heavy downpours in far eastern NM.

Temperatures will stay hot all week, in record territory. A cold front will arrive Friday, cooling everyone down for the weekend.