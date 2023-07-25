Record heat will continue to be possible Wednesday. Afternoon storm chances will increase for parts of New Mexico through the middle of the week.

Temperatures will stay very warm overnight again with more record and near-record heat Wednesday afternoon. A few more storms will develop Wednesday afternoon as monsoon moisture tries to work its way up underneath the area of high pressure. This increasing moisture will bring better chances for scattered storms to western, central and northern New Mexico through the middle of this week. High temperatures will also trend a few degrees cooler late this week with the increase in moisture and cloud cover, but temperatures will still be above-average statewide.

Rain chances will be pushed farther west this weekend, bringing the best chance for storms near the Arizona state line and the northern mountains into southern Colorado. Temperatures will again be a few degrees cooler, but still very warm.