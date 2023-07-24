NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Monday morning is quiet and mild across the state. Temperatures are starting in the 60s and 70s. Temperatures will heat back up today, after a minor weekend cool down. Heat advisories will be in effect for the middle Rio Grande Valley and several other parts of the state, where high temperatures will be in the 100s, and reaching record hot status.

Skies will be sunny through the early afternoon. Showers and weak storms will develop over the northern and western mountains by mid-afternoon. Storms will move southwest off of the high terrain, but most will weaken and dissipate quickly, thanks to dry surface air in the lower elevations. Some light showers will be possible in the east mountains and plains, along with Sandoval and Santa Fe counties. The Metro will stay mainly dry, with sprinkles possible near Rio Rancho, Bernalillo and Placitas.